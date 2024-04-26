65.4 F
Friday, April 26, 2024
Kudos to Barry Evans for ‘We were Pioneers’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you Barry Evans for your column, “We were Pioneers.” We moved here in 1999 and you brought back a lot of memories. I cannot understand the people complaining so much about the growth when we now have more advantages than some small town or cities. All because the Morse family had a dream, we have things other communities drive miles to get. As far as too much growth we heard the same complaints in 2000. If we got our way all these complainers wouldn’t have anything to complain about as they would not be here and we would be still driving to Leesburg or Ocala as you stated. After 25 years I have no regrets and enjoy all the great advantages that are golf cart accessible.

Donald Simson
Village of Santiago

 

