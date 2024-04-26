Leland Keith Lanning

Leland Keith Lanning of The Villages, Florida went home to be with the Lord April 12, 2024. He was born to the late Rosco and Mildred (Ouderkirk) on October 23, 1933 in Petoskey, Michigan.

Leland, or Keith – as he liked to go by – grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His father, Rosco, opened the Humpty Dumpty restaurant in 1941, which Keith and his brother later became partners of in 1952. The restaurant would later be renamed Lanning’s Restaurant until they sold the business in 1966. The new owners kept the name until the restaurant eventually closed.

Keith later retired as sales manager of a food distribution company in 1993. Keith also loved working with wood and built several things including a beautiful, huge entertainment center. He also loved working in the yard, traveling, and was an auctioneer. Keith was very active in church until his health started failing.

Keith is survived by his wife of 69 years, Viola; two sons Dennis of Oxford, FL, David of Eagle, ID; three grandchildren Roberta Lewis of Boise, ID, Angela (Eric) Shapow of Bellingham, WA, Dennis of Eagle, ID; four great-grandchildren Erik Lanning, Brandon Lewis, Austin Lewis, Simon Shapow; longtime friend and brother-in-law, Chuck Fisher; and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Jean; brother, Elmer Lanning; sister, Mildred Fewless-Salomon; and daughter-in-law, Veronica Volgina. Keith will be laid to rest at Rosedale Memorial Park in Tallmadge Township, MI.