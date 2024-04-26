Mary Anne Ellner

Mary Anne Ellner of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the age of 84. She was born on March 15, 1940 in Minneola, New York where she grew up. She loved helping others and was a friend to all. Her kindness and engaging smile was a gift to all in need.

She worked as a school administrator before retiring.

She was actively involved as a volunteer at Hospice of Marion County and was also very involved with her Church, The Tri-County Unitarian Universalist.

She was preceded in death by their parents Henry and Evelyn Ellner and her brother Steve Ellner.

She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Flaig of Langhorne, PA and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her many friends for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in her final days, especially her friends from Church and Cornerstone Hospice.