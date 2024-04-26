65.4 F
The Villages
Friday, April 26, 2024
Section of County Road 462 will be closed for about two months

By Staff Report

County Road 462 from County Road 209 to U.S. 301 will be closed for approximately two months starting Monday, April 29.

The road closure is due to roadway and intersection improvements between the intersections of County Road 462 at U.S. 301 and County Road 209.

If you travel eastbound on County 462 to U.S. 301, turn left onto County Road 209 from County Road 462, then turn right to County Road 216 that will connect with U.S. 301.

If you travel westbound on County Road 462 from U.S. 301, take U.S. 301 to County Road 216, then turn to County Road 209, then turn right to County 462.

Download the detour map at this link: C 462 road closure 1

