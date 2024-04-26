82.6 F
Unlicensed driver from Ecuador caught speeding on County Road 466

By Staff Report
Alan Tomas Tello Castillo
An unlicensed driver from Ecuador was arrested after he was caught speeding on County Road 466.

Alan Tomas Tello Castillo, 31, of Eustis, was driving a red sedan at about 5 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 78 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard, the deputy discovered Tello Castillo did not speak English. The deputy accessed a translation line through dispatch to communicate with Tello Castillo, who had an Ecuadoran identification card. He explained that he was “in the process” of obtaining a driver’s license in the United States.

Tello Castillo was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was also issued a ticket for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

