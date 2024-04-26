Villager shoots video of alligator walking across golf course

Villager Tom Olson shot this video on March 31 of an alligator walking across the Briarwood Executive Golf Course.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
