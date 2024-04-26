Villager’s oft-arrested son snared in multi-agency initiative

A Villager’s oft-arrested son has been snared in a multi-agency initiative aimed at making sure offenders are abiding by terms of their probation.

Brian Mark Krajewski, 49, was arrested at his home at 616 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages in Operation 420, according to a news release from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“We were honored to join our partners with the Florida Department of Corrections on this important operation,” said Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt. “These check-ins not only remind probationers to remain compliant, but let the public know that their state and local law enforcement agencies are putting boots to the ground to ensure their continuing safety.”

He was initially booked Sunday at the Lake County Jail and then transferred to the Sumter County Detention Center where he continued to be held without bond this week

In the past, Krajewski has lived with his mother at her longtime home in the Village of Winifred and has a long history of arrests.