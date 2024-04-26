Walter G. Blossfield

Walter G. Blossfield Obituary, August 1, 1942 to April 15, 2024, 81, went peacefully to be with His Lord and Savior, with his loving wife, Joan, at his side.

Bud stood head and shoulders above most (6’9″), but his head was never in the clouds. Firmly planted in his faith, his intelligence, big hugs, quick wit, and “Bud-isms” made him a solid touchstone of The Villages community. Bud was a great businessman, an avid golfer, a committed Bible study leader, a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Joan and two daughters, Cherie and Jacque. His calling card was an, “I’ve been hugged by Bud” sticker! He will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at Church at the Springs, 1601 Tracy Ave., Lady Lake, FL 32159. Visitation at 9 a.m.