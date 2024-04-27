68.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Delays expected through October for resurfacing on Sunset Harbor Road

By Staff Report

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures on Southeast Sunset Harbor Road, from South U.S. Hwy. 441 to S.E. 105th Avenue, from Monday, April 29 through Oct. 29, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Superior Asphalt, Inc. will be milling and resurfacing the roadway as a county sales tax project. Workers and equipment will be located in the county’s right-of-way. 

Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules. For more information, contact the Marion County Office of the County Engineer at (352) 671-8686.

