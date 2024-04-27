Ex-roommate texts threats of ‘whooping’ after kicked out over money

An ex-roommate allegedly texted threats of inflicting a “whooping” after she was kicked out over money.

Brandy Rose Merchant, 29, of Lady Lake, was arrested this past week on a Lake County warrant charging her with assault after her blue Mitsubishi was pulled over on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During the traffic stop, an officer found that Merchant was wanted on the warrant and she was taken into custody.

The warrant stems from an April 9 incident in which Merchant’s friend and former roommate informed Merchant that she was “was going to put her belongings on the side of the road,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The woman explained to police that she had allowed Merchant to move in with her because she was “experiencing a rough time.” However, the friend said she and Merchant, who have been friends for six years, “had a falling out” and Merchant owed her money.

When Merchant learned her items had been removed from the home, she texted her friend several profane, threatening messages. Merchant told the woman she, “Better hide inside.” Merchant also warned that she would inflict a “beating” and her friend would find herself “whooped.” The woman, who has children, said she was fearful that Merchant, who has a “history of violence,” would make good on her threats and noted that Merchant had a key to her home.

Merchant arrived at the home and had an “aggressive” demeanor. The woman was able to prevent Merchant from entering the home and called police. Merchant fled in her blue Mitsubishi before officers arrived at the scene.

Following her arrest in Wildwood, Merchant was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.