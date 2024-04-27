The Villages is not a gated community

To the Editor:

The Blackmores and other Villagers should absolutely be able to erect protective fences or wall in certain locations for their own protection and safety.

In a related issue, The Villages was built to be a “gated community,” but that has turned into a joke. It is no longer a gated community! Gate people simply automatically open the gate and let every single vehicle pass through the visitor lane, no questions asked.

In other gated communities, like Spruce Creek or Stonecrest, they at least completely stop guests and demand to know their business there. This is especially a problem on Morse Boulevard where the gate people automatically let two or three cars through the visitor lane in the time that I use the resident lane and use my card. Often times, those cars then speed through and almost hit my car as I’m finally able to open the gate and pass. It’s ridiculous, and it’s not fair to the residents. There’s no sense in using the resident lane anymore. All residents might as well just use the visitor lanes; it’s faster and safer. What is it going to take to make The Villages a safe “Gated community” again?

Barry Greenawald

Village of St. Charles