79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

We need a voice of authority out on the golf courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Closing and/rebuilding courses is only half the solution. The entire management structure has to be rebuilt as well. You can say what you want about all the other activities available in The Villages, the very existence of The Villages was advertised, promoted and expanded on the promise of golf. That promise has been broken, several times over.
It is very obvious that the golf management system has no idea what they are doing, nor do they care. Aside from changing their attitude, priorities must change. One area that severely must change is the golf “ranger/marshal” system. Notice I did not say “ambassador.” Golf rangers must be allowed to address the lack of repairing ball marks, divot repairing and sand raking, etc., WITHOUT fear of repercussions from management. It is obvious that, from lack of enforcement, many golfers are not voluntarily “taking care of their own property.”
Don’t forget, we all own these courses (except for the championship courses, of course). Let the ambassadors roam on the championship courses, and help sell homes. We need rangers doing what is necessary to maintain the property we all bought into. If someone doesn’t like being told what to do, then I say goodbye and good riddance, I don’t want you on my property destroying it.

Thomas Ochal
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun and high school sports

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident responds to a previous letter writer critical of The Villages Daily Sun’s emphasis on high school sports.

What the heck is going on at Havana?

A Village of Mallory Square golfer is curious about the lack of activity at the Havana Championship Golf Course, which as been closed for more than six weeks.

The Developer should build a wall to help residents

A Village of De La Vista North resident has been reading about the Villagers fighting to keep their stockade fence on Cherry Lake Road. He says the Developer should build a wall.

Kudos to Barry Evans for ‘We were Pioneers’

A longtime resident of The Villages enjoyed Columnist Barry Evans piece on the “pioneers” of The Villages.

Couple in The Villages explains need for fence

A Village of Caroline couple lays out the difficult situation they are in as they fight to keep a fence in their backyard. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Photos