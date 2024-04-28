Carmencita Canicosa

Carmencita Canicosa, beloved friend, confidant, sister, aunt, was born on July 16,1938 in the Philippines to David Canicosa and Felisa Saguil Canicosa. On April 18, 2024 in the Villages, Florida at the age of 85 yrs old, she departed this world to be with God.

Carmencita Canicosa resided in the Villages for more than10 years. Previously she lived in Bloomfield Hills and Fraser, Michigan as well as Los Angeles, California and Quezon City, Philippines. She graduated with a BA in Accounting from the University of East Manila, Philippines. Carmencita worked at PDIC (Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation) for a few years before immigrating to the United States in 1968.

There, she lived living with her sister in Fraser, Michigan, working as an accountant. She became part of the family and helped to raise her nieces and nephews, Mary Ann, Ivan Jennifer. In 1975, Carmen moved to Los Angeles, California, working for 25 years in the Accounting Department of Water & Power, Los Angeles City, CA. She made wonderful, close friends in California whom she loved as family.

Carmen enjoyed bowling, joining a team with her friends when she lived in San Gabriel, California. She also enjoyed cooking so much that she and her friend briefly opened a restaurant near in downtown LA. She was deeply pious, and was a Carmelite Sister of the 3rd Order, striving humbly to support fellow parishioners for years.

To her nieces and nephews, Tita Honie was fun, easy-going, and loving aunt. She was exceptionally generous and kind, opening her home to her mother Felisa, as well as to a number of nieces and nephews. She didn’t care how long they stayed, only that they had a safe place to call home. Carmencita even took turns taking care of the her nieces and nephews’ children.

She was a supportive pillar to her sisters and friends; quietly offering help in everything from computers to cooking to watching a house; even just being a listening ear. Even as she dealt with illness, Carmencita proved to be a stalwart mahjong player, devastating at solitaire and scrabble, and a fantastic cook.

We love and miss Carmen/Tita Honie dearly! She continues to give us strength as we strive live in joy because of her. Carmencita Canicosa is survived by her sisters, Josefina Dimatulac and Alicia Sandoval; her nieces and nephews: Jovie, Mariver, Mariam, Gigi, Dindo, Boysie; Edmund, Annabel, Cecile; Mary Ann, Michael Ivan, Jennifer. She was a loving grand-aunt to: Jomil, Erika, Mikey; Ian; Gabie, Chloe; Cedric, Carlos; Eon, Genesis, Liza; Isabel, Matthew, Sophia; Gabriela.

Funeral Mass for Carmencita Canicosa is on May 4, 2024. It starts at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church: 5323 E County Rd. 462 Wildwood, Fl 34785. Those who wish to see Carmen may come early at 10:30 a.m.