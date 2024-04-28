Excitement at Palmetto as Villager gets his first-ever hole-in-one

Richard Franson got his first-ever hole-in-one while golfing at the Palmetto Executive Golf Course.

“We were on Hole #3, and he hit a nice drive that landed on the upper left part of the green, and we both watched it roll down to the right and drop perfectly into the hole – flag still in it,” said his wife, Cheryl.

“Since it was 6:57 pm, we were afraid it wouldn’t count because there was no ambassador still driving around, so we quickly called the starter shack and luckily he was still there. He told us just to come back in the morning to fill out the paperwork,” she added.

