Former campaign aide pardoned by Trump to speak to MAGA Club in The Villages

An aide who pleaded guilty in the probe into the Trump campaign’s links to Russia is coming to speak to The Villages MAGA Club.

George Papadopoulos will be speaking to the MAGA club at 7 p.m. May 16 at the Rohan Recreation Center. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $35. The event will be open to the public and no Villages ID will be required. Papadopoulos will be promoting his book, “Deep State Target.”

In 2017, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in an agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Papadoplous admitted he lied to federal agents about his contacts with Kremlin-connected Russians. He was sentenced to 14 days behind bars. He was pardoned by President Trump.

More information about the Papadopoulos event is available at https://villagesmagaclub.org/