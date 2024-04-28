Fruitland Park man charged with ripping off patient at local hospital

A Fruitland Park man has been charged with ripping off a patient at a local hospital.

Joseph Pishko, 55, was arrested this past week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with grand theft.

A patient was checking out of HCA West Marion Hospital and reclaimed a bag with his personal property from security, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. The patient knew he’d put $3,027 in cash into the bag for safekeeping during his hospital stay. A receipt verified he’d surrendered $3,027 to hospital security. However, when his packet was returned, it contained only $1,237.

Security began investigating the situation and found that Pishko “broke protocol” when he was securing the patient’s property bag. He was the only who had handled it. Surveillance images showed him walking with the bag to the hallway and main lobby area of the hospital, and it appeared he was trying to avoid surveillance camera angles. He finally took the bag to the security office.

Security supervisors said they already had concerns about Pishko as he had shown up “to work smelling like alcohol. The Michigan native had also indicated he was “going through legal issues and was having trouble paying his bills.”

Following his arrest, Pishko was booked at the Marion County Jail. He remains free on $2,500 bond.