Golf leadership created costly situation for residents

To the Editor:

It has become well documented this year that the north of State Road 44, The Villages’ golf courses have reached a tipping point of over play, poor maintenance, low staff morale and now costly rejuvenation, rest and renewal. Courses are closing in bad shape and the decisions of golf leadership have created an ugly and costly situation for the thousands of golfers in The Villages.

Hopefully, there will be some new courses opening this year to take some of the pressure off the existing courses. I find it so interesting there are also some of the courses that somehow escaped or somehow faired well when others just a few miles away are closed.

I played Tierra Del Sol today. The greens were green! Not painted green. They had been freshly mowed, and they had grown in and were lush. It was common to hit off of a cushion of fairway grass. The bunkers were real sand bunkers and not hard pan muds pits. The course was a pleasure to play. I tip my hat to the good. The crew, superintendent and staff who have kept Tierra Del Sol a wonderful course in the Villages. Thank you

Ron Griffin

Village of Hadley