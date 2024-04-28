81.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 28, 2024
K-9 assists in arrest of driver with felony amount of marijuana

By Staff Report
A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a driver with a felony amount of marijuana.

Tyler Vincent Saunders, 23, of Summerfield, was driving a gold Chevy utility vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over for an obscured license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A search turned up a Ziploc-style bag in the center console. The bag held a green leafy substance which tested positive for marijuana. The marijuana had a pre-packaged weight of 22.2 grams, making it a felony amount.

Saunders was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

