Sunday, April 28, 2024
New retailer announces opening date at Lady Lake Crossing

By Staff Report

A new retailer coming to Lady Lake Crossing has announced an opening date.

Five Below will be opening on May 24 at 486 North U.S. Hwy. 27/441, next to the Dollar Tree, which is next to Kohl’s. Five Below is taking over the former location of Tuesday Morning, which closed last year.

Five Below will be opening its doors in May at Lady Lake Crossing.

Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that are less than $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. Founded by Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., the chain is aimed at tweens and teens.

