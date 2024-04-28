Poorly trained dogs and owners in The Villages

To the Editor:

I love dogs but not those that are ill-mannered, poorly trained, and walked by people not paying attention to their dog! It becomes a safety hazard for everybody else and a financial liability for the dog owner when people overestimate their grip strength on the leash, stare down at a cell phone rather than at their dog, all while refusing to give others the courtesy they deserve to safely avoid your dog. Control and train your dog. Put down your cell phone. Pay attention for the safety of all, your dog and mine as well as all of us that live here.

Jane Stavish

Village of Bonita