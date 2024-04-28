‘We Remember!’ event in The Villages will pay tribute to Holocaust survivors

Temple Shalom will host the Tri-County Central Florida Holocaust Remembrance event, “We Remember!,” at 4 p.m. Monday, May 6 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages.

The entire community is invited to attend this interfaith program with free admission. Doors will open at 3:15 p.m.

“Our Interfaith Community Program examines how to keep the memories of Holocaust survivors, eyewitnesses and World War II veterans alive while their population is rapidly dwindling due to age. In these uncertain times, it is critical for the public to understand what happened and to make sure ‘We Remember!’ We appreciate the support of the Central Florida Community,” said Susan Sirmai Feinberg, Tri-County Holocaust Remembrance Committee chairman and a child of Hungarian Holocaust survivors.

Stephen Poynor, education director of the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center in Maitland will be a presenter at the event.

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will blow the Shofar and say Kaddish (the memorial blessing.) Several local Holocaust survivors and the second and third generation who are the descendants of Holocaust survivors from all over Europe will be honored as well as World War II soldiers and rescuers of concentration camps.