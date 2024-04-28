You should care about local students!

To the Editor:

I was truly dismayed by the accusation and sarcastic tone of a letter writer claiming that The Villages Daily Sun is a “joke.” His contention is that the news agency is constantly publishing articles about former and current student sports achievements. He goes on to say that we don’t care about the youth we don’t know.

Well, my rebuttal to his thinking is – YOU SHOULD CARE! Our youth represent our future and the future of this country. Instead of putting them down and criticizing the reporting efforts to acknowledge our youth, why don’t you give back to the community and help them grow. We, as seniors, have accumulated extensive knowledge and experience over the years. What better way than to mentor a student and help them in their daily lives.

There is a wonderful organization throughout Florida called “Take Stock in Children” (TSIC). TSIC offers students one-on-one support through caring volunteer mentors. TSIC helps students graduate from high school with the knowledge and skills they will need to graduate college and successfully enter the work force. A Take Stock mentor can change a life by helping a child build confidence, a solid foundation of values, establish goals, and improve their academic skills. As a mentor, you have the opportunity to assist them in their academics, improve their social behavior, and most importantly, teach them skills that may not be prominent in their school curriculum.

I have been a student mentor for two years. This has been and continues to be a very fulfilling endeavor for me. It can be for you, as well. Don’t give up on our youth. Remember, you were young once; many years ago. Hopefully, no one gave up on you. If they did, think about where you would be today?

Ronald Rolli

Village of McClure