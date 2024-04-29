83.9 F
The Villages
Monday, April 29, 2024
Be kind on courses and courts in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m hoping for a little peace, quiet, and respect on the golf courses, pickleball courts, and other areas of social activity as we get closer to Election Day.
Let’s do away with political signage and other personal paraphernalia on golf carts and clothing on the course and court. Feel free to show your views on your flagpole, car bumpers, and other places you so desire. Many of us want to relax and get away from it all during our sporting times. Of course, you’ll say I have the freedom to express myself as I choose.
For the rest of us, we ask you to choose to respect your neighbors and vote for whomever you want to be the next president in November. That’s plenty of freedom.

Thomas Bacher
Village of Newell

 

