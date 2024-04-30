Bids sought for renovation of F rated golf course in The Villages

Bids are being sought for the renovation of a golf course that has been F rated in The Villages.

In a recent report card, the Pelican Executive Golf Course was one of four courses to receive the F rating. The course is currently closed for rest and rehabilitation.

The Villages District Office is seeking bids for the renovation of the Pelican course as well as the Pimlico Executive Golf Course. Bids are due by 3 p.m. May 28. The work is expected to begin on June 28.

The Pimlico course had received a C- rating in the report card.

You can see the entire report card at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet