John Cranston Duroe

John Cranston Duroe, 95 of The Villages, FL passed away at home on April 23, 2024 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with skin cancer.

He was born June 8, 1928 to Francis John and Christina (Cranston) Duroe in Norwich, NY.

John graduated from Cornell University in 1952. Following graduation, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.



He married Maxine Grassel on May 31, 1958 enjoying over 65 years together. They had two children, J. Christian Duroe (Kirsta Gehl) of Big Flats, NY and Stacy Fitzgerald of The Villages, FL.

John worked as Vice President, Commercial Lending- retiring after 35 years with Key Bank NA serving communities in Ellenburg, NY and Plattsburgh, NY.

He was an avid golfer continuing to play weekly until just a few months prior to his passing. He was active in his church and was involved in choir and ushering at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL.

John is survived by his wife Maxine, Children J. Christian Duroe (Kirsta Gehl) and Stacy Fitzgerald. Grandchildren Evan Duroe, Kiersten Duroe (Nicholas Merola), Connor Duroe, Trevor Fitzgerald and Brynne Fitzgerald. Great-grandchild Griffin Fitzgerald.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francis John and Christina Duroe and a sister Francis Jane Gobel.

Funeral services will be held May 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr., The Villages, FL. Interment will follow at the Columbarium at New Covenant United Methodist Church.