Kathleen A. Sikkenga

Kathleen A. Sikkenga, age 78, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

She was born in Muskegon, Michigan on October 28th, 1945.

Kathy graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central High School in 1964. Married the love of her life, James Sikkenga on August 13th, 1966. She worked at Meijer Department Store from 1965 until retirement in 2007. She then worked as a Tax Accountant until 2017.

Kathy enjoyed leading water aerobic classes at Water Oak Country Club, gardening, playing bingo, bowling with her brother, Jim, and loving on her grand babies and great grand babies.

Survived by her husband James, son Kevin (Angie) Sikkenga of Muskegon MI; daughter Brenda (Chad) Brandow of Muskegon MI; 2 brothers, Jim (Linda) Schaab of Lady Lake FL and John (Marsha) Schaab of Marquette MI; 2 brothers-in-law Gus (Linda) Sikkenga, Tommy Sikkenga; sister-in-law Mary (Jerry) Hazelwood; 6 grandchildren Gus (Samantha) Wall, Miles Sikkenga, Felicia Brandow, Cal (Sarah) Sikkenga, Cameron (Leah) Brandow and Natalie (Lauren) Sikkenga; 3 great-grandchildren Remington Wall, Archer Wall, Theodore Sikkenga with another to be coming in June, Wilder Sikkenga. She also enjoyed being Aunt Kathy to multiple nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard W. and Mary Ann Schaab; Brother Richard J Schaab of Muskegon; Sister Nancy Greiner of Hart and granddaughter Bayleigh Sikkenga.