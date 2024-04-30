Moped rider arrested in parking lot of church in The Villages

A moped rider was arrested in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.

Devin Austin Rooney, 29, of Oxford, was riding the moped at about 5 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 466 when he was pulled over in the parking lot of Fairway Christian Church due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy discovered that Rooney’s driver’s license has been suspended due to unpaid traffic tickets.

Rooney said he purchased the moped several weeks ago off Facebook Marketplace. He said he “hasn’t had the money to register the moped.”

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $300 bond.