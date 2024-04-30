Repair work will be taking place on bumpy stretch of multi-modal path

District Property Management will be performing repairs along the multi-modal path between the south side of Saddlebrook Recreation Center to the north side of Tunnel B10 (under 466A).

The multi-modal path will be blocked off and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will run along the concrete pathway of the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course. The work is tentatively scheduled below:

Start: Monday, May 13

End: Wednesday, May 15

Residents have complained about the holes and tree roots that have made this stretch of multi-modal path an exceptionally bumpy ride. A Village of Polo Ridge resident complained last year that a Band-Aid approach has failed to resolve problems.