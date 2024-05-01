Ann Marie Jacek

Ann Marie Jacek, wife of the late Robert Jacek (formally of Wallingford, CT for 45 years) residing in Lady Lake, FL peacefully passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL at age 84 surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born in Framingham, Massachusetts, Feb. 4, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Florence Maselli Vincini and Enrico Vincini. She was a graduate of Framingham High School and Framingham State College with a Bachelor’s degree. She earned her Master’s degree from Central Connecticut State University and earned a 6th year degree from Southern Connecticut State University. She was a therapeutic dietitian at Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts before coming to Connecticut to work as a dietitian at Waterbury Hospital. She was a home economics teacher for 25 years in Meriden, Southington, and Wallingford, CT at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School where she taught cooking and sewing.

She is survived by two children and their families, a daughter Jennifer Jacek and her husband Anthony Maio of Lady Lake, FL with whom Ann resided, darling grandchildren: Jillian Jacek and Kenny Jacek of Lady Lake, FL. and a son Glenn Jacek and his wife Stephanie of Silver Springs Maryland. A sister, Charlene Swett of Shrewsbury, MA. nephew Gary Dreissen and wife Maria of Wallingford CT and grandnephews and families: Alex Dreissen of Wallingford CT, David Dreissen of Brookline MA,and Daniel Dreissen Northford CT, niece Karen Bilinski and grandniece Kelly Bilinski of San Clemente California. Sister-in law Arlene Bedard and daughter Mary Bedard of Gulf Breeze Fl who sent her the Roman Catholic daily mass to watch as she was a faithful Catholic. Special friends Antonio and Diane Maio of The Villages Fl, friend Joanie Brown of Colorado Springs, Colorado and travel friend Mary Thibodeau of Wallingford, CT.

Ann was predeceased by her husband Robert Jacek, a brother John Vincini and a sister-in-law Claire Dreissen.

Ann enjoyed holiday and family get-togethers with homemade Italian pastas, pizzas, antipasto, chicken cappelletti soup and homemade wine. She enjoyed bowling, bridge, golfing, swimming at the YMCA and activities at the Wallingford Senior Center. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan following the games every season, had a sweet tooth for coffee ice cream and liked watching movies. She took her children on trips to see many states in the USA-Hawaii, Arizona, Utah, California, Nevada, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Maine, skiing in New Hampshire, Vermont, Broadway shows in New York, beaches in Florida, Cape Cod Mass., Rhode Island, Mexico, Bahamas, and St Thomas. Ann liked to travel and visited Ireland, Aruba, Italy, Paris, England and several cruises. She volunteered as a “Pierogi Lady” for St. Peter and Paul Church making Polish pierogies and enjoyed sampling the pierogies as part of “quality control”. She was born and raised near Boston so she acquired a Boston accent that she kept for life even after moving to Connecticut and then to Florida.