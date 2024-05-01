88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
type here...

Case worker arrested after alleged abuse of 11-year-old foster child

By Staff Report
Cordell Baugh Samuels
Cordell Baugh-Samuels

A case worker was arrested after the alleged abuse of an 11-year-old foster child at Kids Central in Wildwood.

Cordell Baugh-Samuels, 41, of Apopka, was arrested Monday by Wildwood police on a charge of child abuse.

He was allegedly involved in an April 24 incident with the girl who is on a night-to-night placement with Kids Central Inc., which operates as a contractor through the Department of Children and Families at 901 Industrial Drive in Wildwood. Though the alleged attack had taken place several days earlier, the arrest report noted the girl still had two bruises on her arm in a “finger pattern” that were indicative of the use of a “a great deal of force.”

A female worker had asked Baugh-Samuels to watch the children while she went to the restroom. When the woman returned, she witnessed the aftermath of the attack in which Baugh-Samuels allegedly threw the girl onto a couch. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gate attendants can’t keep people out of The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has come to the realization that The Villages is not truly a gated community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident thrilled about Costco coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says she is thrilled that Costco Wholesale is coming to The Villages.

We need sidewalks and safe places to walk in The Villages

A new resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the lack of safe places to walk in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Golfers deserve six months credit for playing on substandard courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends that golfers deserve a six-month credit for being forced to play on substandard golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Former New Yorkers thrilled about Costco coming to The Villages

Former New Yorkers now living in The Villages thrilled Costco is coming to The Villages.

Photos