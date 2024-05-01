Case worker arrested after alleged abuse of 11-year-old foster child

A case worker was arrested after the alleged abuse of an 11-year-old foster child at Kids Central in Wildwood.

Cordell Baugh-Samuels, 41, of Apopka, was arrested Monday by Wildwood police on a charge of child abuse.

He was allegedly involved in an April 24 incident with the girl who is on a night-to-night placement with Kids Central Inc., which operates as a contractor through the Department of Children and Families at 901 Industrial Drive in Wildwood. Though the alleged attack had taken place several days earlier, the arrest report noted the girl still had two bruises on her arm in a “finger pattern” that were indicative of the use of a “a great deal of force.”

A female worker had asked Baugh-Samuels to watch the children while she went to the restroom. When the woman returned, she witnessed the aftermath of the attack in which Baugh-Samuels allegedly threw the girl onto a couch. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.