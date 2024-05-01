Make plans to visit one of Florida’s great state parks

Residents and their guests are encouraged to visit any of Florida’s great state parks on Memorial Day and will enjoy free admission.

“Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks are second to none,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “I encourage all of Florida’s residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer.”

There are some great parks right next door to The Villages. Here are a couple of suggestions:

• Silver Springs State Park in Ocala offers a main spring which is surrounded by serene gardens and historic structures reminiscent of the days when Silver Springs was a major destination for Northerners arriving by steamship.

• Lake Griffin State Park off U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park encompasses 620 acres and allows visitors to explore in several ways. Anglers or birders may want to bring a canoe or a kayak to explore Lake Griffin’s marshes. The park offers guided canoe and kayak tours. If you’d enjoy a less vigorous type of exploration, concessionaire “Epic Water boat Tours” offer guided pontoon boat tours.

Or do a little exploring and pick out a park at https://www.floridastateparks.org/