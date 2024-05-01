Merle Eugene Berkshire

It is a bittersweet time for our family to announce that Merle Eugene Berkshire, previously of Pipestem, WVA and currently of The Villages, Florida, pushed the fun meter for the final time on April 24, 2024, shortly after his 75th birthday.

Bitter, because he will be so deeply missed by his family and friends; but sweet because we know he loved Jesus and has reached his ultimate travel destination – Heaven! We’re certain he’s hugging his loved ones who preceded him, Vivian Stewart Berkshire (mother), A. Wendell Berkshire (father), Geary and Ron Berkshire (brothers), Joye B. Justice (sister) but mostly, his beloved daughter and “daddy’s girl”, Victoria C. R. Berkshire.

Sadly, those he left behind are grieving his loss: Douglas Scott Berkshire (son) and wife Candance, Rylan L. Berkshire (grandson), Alexandra C. R. Howard (granddaughter), Gaye B. Marston (sister), Herman “Buddy” Marston (favorite brother-in-law) and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he adored.

Merle graduated from Turner Ashby High School in Dayton, VA then served in the Air Force for six years. After moving to WVA, he was a House Parent at Davis-Stuart Group Home in Princeton for ten years and attended Lerona United Methodist Church. Merle was a gifted entrepreneur, known as “Mr. B”, who established Berkshire’s Custard in Princeton, WVA. After moving to Florida, he attended First Baptist Church in Leesburg, Fl, serving on a mission trip to Argentina in 2023.

Merle loved the Lord and had a generous heart, finding great joy in giving to those in need. His “happy place” has been in Florida, where he became an avid croquette player, achieving “Rookie of the Year” in 2019. Merle was a world traveler, yet still enjoyed his leisurely drives in his dream convertible – even taking it 115mph on the Daytona 500 Speedway.

Merle’s infectious personality and zeal for life captured hearts everywhere he went. He will live on through those he loved and those who loved him.