Nicholas Ernest Vaream

Nicholas Vaream passed away on April 27, 2024, at the age of 91. He was born in Queens, New York on June 12, 1932.

Nick proudly served in the Korean War for 18 months as a Staff Sergeant. He was involved in various community activities including the Boy Scouts of America as Scoutmaster and Little League Baseball for many years as coach, Treasurer and Board Chairman.

He was a graduate of New York University and worked for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years including as an agent in Brooklyn, New York.

Nick is survived by two sons, Peter and Craig and their respective spouses Ellen and Irene, as well as loving grandchildren Nicholas, Christian, Stephanie, and Alexander.

He will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island, New York alongside his loving wife, Cookie.

Arrangements entrusted to, and services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

