Resident thrilled about Costco coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

To the Editor:

I am very excited to hear Costco is coming to Sumter County in The Villages. I moved to The Villages a few months ago and was disappointed that there was no convenient Costco close. I had purchased a Keurig coffee system in January in Fort Myers my son was visiting last week and we drove to the nearest Costco to return it. While there they told me I had to renew my membership which cancelled the end of March. I said no as it was too far and I live in the Villages. They told me a lot of people from the Villages shop there. I live in Polo Ridge. It took us over an hour to get there with a lot of construction on the highway. I said no, not convenient for me. They did return my coffee system.

Joan Nass

Village of Polo Ridge