83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
type here...

Resident thrilled about Costco coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am very excited to hear Costco is coming to Sumter County in The Villages. I moved to The Villages a few months ago and was disappointed that there was no convenient Costco close. I had purchased a Keurig coffee system in January in Fort Myers my son was visiting last week and we drove to the nearest Costco to return it. While there they told me I had to renew my membership which cancelled the end of March. I said no as it was too far and I live in the Villages. They told me a lot of people from the Villages shop there. I live in Polo Ridge. It took us over an hour to get there with a lot of construction on the highway. I said no, not convenient for me. They did return my coffee system.

Joan Nass
Village of Polo Ridge

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need sidewalks and safe places to walk in The Villages

A new resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the lack of safe places to walk in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Golfers deserve six months credit for playing on substandard courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends that golfers deserve a six-month credit for being forced to play on substandard golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Former New Yorkers thrilled about Costco coming to The Villages

Former New Yorkers now living in The Villages thrilled Costco is coming to The Villages.

Golfers teeing off at course that is clearly closed

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor describes obnoxious behavior by golfers teeing off at a course that is clearly closed.

Be kind on courses and courts in The Villages

A Village of Newell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is asking his fellow Villagers to be kind to each other on pickleball courts, golf courses and other areas of social activity.

Photos