The Villages updates list of golf course closures and reopening dates

The Villages has issued an updated list of golf course course closures and anticipated reopening dates.
They are as follows:
• Red Fox and Grey Fox Executive Golf Courses are closed for rest and rehabilitation until further notice.
• Chula Vista Executive Golf Course will be closed until further notice for renovation. This project will consist of new greens and fairways, bunker sand, and updated landscaping.
• Heron Executive Golf Course will reopen Friday, May 3 following a drainage improvement project.
• El Santiago Executive Golf Course will reopen Wednesday, May 1 following a bunker improvement project.
• Pelican Executive Golf Course is closed for rest and rehabilitation until further notice.
• Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course will reopen Wednesday, May 15 following a rest and rehabilitation closure.
• Redfish Run Executive Golf Course will reopen Wednesday, May 29 following a rest and rehabilitation closure.
• Truman and Roosevelt Executive Golf Courses are closed for rest and rehabilitation until further notice.