Villager found sleeping at square released from jail and allowed to go home

A Villager who was found sleeping at a town square because he wasn’t allowed to go home has been released from jail and returned to his residence.

Daniel Andrew Jantonio, 78, of the Village of Winifred was released Tuesday afternoon from the Sumter County Detention Center after posting $500 bond.

Jantonio had been held at the jail since April 16 when it was discovered that he had returned home against a court order.

The Ohio native was originally arrested March 28 on a charge of battery after a domestic disturbance involving his wife at their home. He was released from jail the following day, but forbidden to return home.

A Good Samaritan spotted Jantonio asleep on a bench at the square, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. The Good Samaritan called Jantonio’s wife, who immediately drove her golf cart to the square and picked him up. She took him back to the house they have owned since 2004.

Jantonio was at the residence when a representative of the state attorney’s office phoned his wife to followup on the battery case. The state attorney’s representative heard Jantonio in the background. A no contact order had been issued by the judge when Jantonio was released on bond, therefore deputies were sent to the home to take him into custody.

His wife had indicated to the court she wanted her husband to be allowed to return home.