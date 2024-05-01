We need sidewalks and safe places to walk in The Villages

To the Editor:

We are new residents and thoroughly enjoy the beauty and many amenities of The Villages. We especially appreciate looking at the trees and landscaping of communities and golf courses.

However, we are disappointed in the lack of safe places to walk in older communities. We would like to suggest to the Developer that in addition to improving golf course maintenance, please consider adding sidewalks or walking trails to older communities. Trimodal trails are not walker friendly because they are primarily used by golf carts, many of which exceed the 20 mile speed limit. It would be much safer for walkers, and appreciated by golfers and bicyclists, to prohibit walking on trimodal trails, by having more sidewalks and/or separate trails for residents who prefer walking. Thanks for the forum to express our opinions.

Victor Nicolai

Village of Belvedere