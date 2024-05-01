Webster joins in House vote amid worries about antisemitism at college campuses

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined in a bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a measure to protect Jewish students amid the pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the nation.

“The behavior we’re seeing from antisemitic mobs threatening the safety of Jewish students on colleges and universities is unconscionable,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “There is no excuse for college leaders failing to act and stop these antisemitic encampments on college campuses. This bill ensures that U.S. Department of Education is holding colleges accountable for the safety of their students, while providing clarity between what is free speech and what is antisemitic discrimination and harassment.”

H.R.6090, which was approved by the House on Wednesday, requires the U.S. Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism when enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws.

The IHRA definitions have been adopted by more than half of the states, as well as the U.S. Department of State, as a vital tool for identifying and addressing conduct that is discriminatory and motivated by antisemitism, Webster said.

Republican House leaders have called the college campus protests “out of control” and have called on some top college administrators to resign over the fiasco.