Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Woman traveling with small dog arrested with large quantity of meth

By Staff Report
Precious Williams
A woman traveling with a small dog has been arrested with a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Precious Elizabeth Williams, 26, of Orlando, was driving a GMC SUV shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when an officer noticed that the license plate had expired in 2021, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer found that Williams’ license was suspended and that she had been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2020 in Broward County.

The officer took the Indiana native into custody, but discovered she had an “aggressive small dog,” in the vehicle. The dog was turned over to animal control.

An inventory of the vehicle turned up 29.23 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

