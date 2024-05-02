Mark William Davine

Mark William Davine passed away on April 20th, 2024, at the age of 66.

Mark was born in North Adams, MA on August 30, 1957. He was the third son of Harry and Nan (Fountain) Davine. He grew up in Pittsfield, MA alongside his brothers Gary, Brian, and Bruce. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1975 and went on to get a degree in Hotel/Restaurant Management from the University of Massachusetts.

After graduation, Mark’s career and sense of adventure had him bouncing around the country. He initially worked at restaurants for the Marriott Corporation in Virginia, but then moved to Southern California, where he quickly became a district manager for Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery. After coming back east, he worked for the food distributors US Foods, Ginsberg’s Foods, and Performance Foodservice. It was clear to everyone he met that Mark was a hard worker and that he excelled in his line of work.

Mark ultimately settled down in Cooperstown, NY, where he and former wife Kate raised their four children, Ryan, Jay, Grant, and Alisa (Ali). In Cooperstown, he graciously served as a volunteer weatherman for Little League Baseball games and became well-versed in the nuances of the Doppler radar (“Doppler Dad/Davine”). He also enjoyed playing golf, spending time with friends and family, and following his beloved Red Sox.

Mark met the love of his life, Robin, in 2016. Together, they enjoyed relaxing, traveling, and watching their families grow. Mark, aka “Grampy” or “Tickle Monster,” loved spending time with their seven grandchildren. Mark and Robin purchased a winter home in The Villages, FL where they both worked on their golf game and made many new friends.

Mark retired from the foodservice industry in the Spring of 2021, but he found it hard to sit still. He started working for Southern Oaks SUV, chauffeuring snowbirds between The Villages and the airport. He also started his own painting business, “On the Mark Painting,” which was very successful.

On September 6th, 2023, Mark fell off a ladder while painting a house and suffered a traumatic brain injury that put him a coma for roughly two weeks. With the help of his friends and family, particularly his partner Robin and daughter Alisa, he was making great strides in his recovery. But tragically, after a sudden onset of depression, Mark took his own life.