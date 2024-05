A Villager captured this photo of adorable baby alligator enjoying some sibling time.

“The six newest additions to The Villages are a delightful outcome of the alligator breeding season. These little ones appear to take great solace in snuggling up together during their afternoon slumber,” said Julie Walfield of the Village of Belvedere.

