87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 2, 2024
type here...

Villager escapes DUI conviction after drinking and dancing at town square

By Staff Report
Janet McKnight
Janet McKnight

A Villager has escaped a drunk driving conviction after a night of drinking and dancing at a town square.

Janet Malinda McKnight, 66, of the Ivystone Villas, on Tuesday entered a plea of no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She was placed on probation for six months.

McKnight was driving a gray 2012 Toyota “at a high rate of speed” at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 on El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that she had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath,” the report said. She said she had been dancing for more than an hour at Spanish Springs Town Square where she had two cups of Pinot Grigio wine with food. McKnight said she decided to leave because a male “was getting too touchy on the dance floor.”

She was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but complained to the deputy that she has had back surgeries and has a screw in her left foot. The deputy pointed out McKnight said she had been dancing at the square. She struggled through the exercises and had trouble maintaining her balance. She refused to attempt the one legged stand. She provided breath samples that registered .03 and .028 blood alcohol content, which were below the .08 legal limit.

McKnight had also been issued a ticket for speeding. The ticket was dismissed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Shockingly light sentence in hit-and-run death

A Village of Antrim Dells resident was shocked to read about the sentence a woman received after a hit-and-run crash on Rolling Acres Road claimed the life of a pedestrian and seriously injured a second man.

They are ruining the reasons people have chosen The Villages

A Village of St. James resident who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown a decade ago, fears The Villages is ruining the reason people chose to buy homes here.

We should be appalled that The Villages will host cold-hearted dog killer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says she is appalled that The Villages will play host to a rising GOP star who is an admitted dog killer.

Gate attendants can’t keep people out of The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has come to the realization that The Villages is not truly a gated community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident thrilled about Costco coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says she is thrilled that Costco Wholesale is coming to The Villages.

Photos