Friday, May 3, 2024
AAC golf maintenance budget to soar by 40 percent next year

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee’s golf maintenance budget is expected to soar by 40 percent in the next fiscal year.

The golf maintenance budget for the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, is expected to climb by $3.353 million in the next fiscal year. The budget would increase from $8.2 million this year to $11.578 million in the next fiscal year.

The AAC, as well as the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, were eager to hear about plans to renovate courses after an outcry from residents over the atrocious conditions that had many residents complaining that they were “too embarrassed” to take friends and family to the courses in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The AAC will be taking a hard look at the reality of the numbers when its members meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

One of the chief drivers of the increases in the AAC golf maintenance budget is the proposed golf maintenance building to be constructed at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course. Originally, estimated to cost $1.5 million, the price tag has now climbed to $1.706 million, according to documents released ahead of the AAC meeting. AAC member Jim Vaccaro, already feeling the heat on this issue, announced last month he could not support the construction of the maintenance facility.

The contractor is forced to leave equipment outside at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

During a budget workshop earlier this year, a golf maintenance official explained that the contractor is currently parking his equipment outside, overnight at Mira Mesa, which is why the building is needed. All other golf courses have facilities for storing equipment. The building would also include offices for golf officials and restrooms.

