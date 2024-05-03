Congressman Webster demands data on illegal aliens residing in U.S.  

Congressman Daniel Webster is among a group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives demanding Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas release a report on the total number of illegal aliens currently residing in the United States.

“The American people deserve an exact accounting number of illegal aliens residing in the country, especially if the federal government’s policies have caused that number to surge since the previous estimate,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Village, wrote with his fellow members.“Since January 2021, the Southwest border crisis has reached heights not seen in recent history, and at least 4.7 million illegal aliens have been released into the interior under the Biden Administration’s policies. Therefore, we write to request an immediate update to the report using the most recent data available.

Co-signers of the letter include: Representatives Mary Miller (IL-15), Bob Good (VA-5), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Rich McCormick (GA-6), Nancy Mace (SC-1), Keith Self (TX-3), Randy Weber (TX-14), Anthony D’Esposito (NY-4), Ralph Norman (SC-5), Dusty Johnson (SD-AL), Glenn Grothman (WI-6), Ben Cline (VA-6), Brian Babin (TX-36), Aaron Bean (FL-4), Morgan Luttrell (TX-8), and Michael Cloud (TX-27).