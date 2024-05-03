Generous Winn-Dixie customers support Rotary food drive

The Evening Rotarians of The Villages are grateful for the generous customers of Winn-Dixie at Sumter Landing and Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza who supported their recent food drive.

The Winn-Dixie customers and residents of The Villages donated more 3,000 pounds of food at the stores and in the collection boxes at many of the recreation centers. In addition, $1,000 in cash donations was received.

The food donations were divided between LovExtension pantry and Hope Lake Weir Pantry.

LovExtension packs an average of 200 personalized bags each month. The food bags are delivered to homebound seniors in need and take inconsideration their dietary needs and preferences.

Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir Pantry is able to serve 125 to 190 families weekly, giving out more than 250 bags of food. In 2022, the pantry served 6,436 families, which includes over 22,000 individuals. Evening Rotarians have started to volunteer Thursdays to help fill in spots of snowbird volunteers. Many of the families live in a “food desert,” a rural area lacking a grocery store within a reasonable distance.

For more information about the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com. For information about LovExtension contact LindaK@lovextension.com. For information about Hope Lake Weir Pantry contact debs@hope4all.church.