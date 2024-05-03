89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 3, 2024
Generous Winn-Dixie customers support Rotary food drive

By Staff Report

The Evening Rotarians of The Villages are grateful for the generous customers of Winn-Dixie at Sumter Landing and Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza who supported their recent food drive.

The Winn-Dixie customers and residents of The Villages donated more 3,000 pounds of food at the stores and in the collection boxes at many of the recreation centers. In addition, $1,000 in cash donations was received.

Cindy Dellefield, Village of Chitty Chatty, right, and Ginger, her pet, donated her BOGO items at Winn-Dixie at Sumter Landing.

The food donations were divided between LovExtension pantry and Hope Lake Weir Pantry.

LovExtension packs an average of 200 personalized bags each month. The food bags are delivered to homebound seniors in need and take inconsideration their dietary needs and preferences.

Rotarian Martha Friedman, Village of Ashland, accepts donations from a young shopper at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza.

Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir Pantry is able to serve 125 to 190 families weekly, giving out more than 250 bags of food. In 2022, the pantry served 6,436 families, which includes over 22,000 individuals. Evening Rotarians have started to volunteer Thursdays to help fill in spots of snowbird volunteers. Many of the families live in a “food desert,” a rural area lacking a grocery store within a reasonable distance. 

Aaron Spechler, Village of Osceola Hills, loads food with Debbie Schuettler, Village of Tamarind Grove, for the Hope Lutheran Church food panty at Lake Weir.

For more information about the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com. For information about LovExtension contact LindaK@lovextension.com.  For information about Hope Lake Weir Pantry contact debs@hope4all.church. 

