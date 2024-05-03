89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 3, 2024
Summerfield woman jailed after banging on bedroom door of man friend

By Staff Report
Barbara Jo Brown
A Summerfield woman was jailed after banging on the bedroom door of her man friend.

Barbara Jo Brown, 61, was booked early Friday morning on a charge of battery at the Marion County Jail.

The South Carolina native used a breaker bar to strike the door, leaving two holes in it, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man had been in his bedroom listening to music.

When the man opened the door, Brown grabbed him by his necklace and broke the jewelry.

The man noted that although he and Brown are in an “intimate relationship” and have been living together for a year, they have separate bedrooms.

Brown was taken into custody and initially held at the jail without bond.

