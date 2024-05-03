The gates are more beneficial than you might think

To the Editor:

Gate attendants merely slow down traffic enough to make roadways a bit safer, in theory. But have you every noticed the cameras taking pictures of all traffic both in and outbound? This is one of the main reasons you don’t hear too much of burglaries within the confines of The Villages. With every car and truck plate being photographed, it makes police work much easier when a burglary does occur, as there is a record of every vehicle coming and going. That narrows down the list of suspects considerably. The thieves know this and I’m grateful for those gates. This is one of the very few communities in the country where you can literally keep your doors unlocked without fear of burglary or home invasion. Trust me, the creeps who commit these crimes know about it.

Tom Connolley

Village of Palo Alto