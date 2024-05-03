89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 3, 2024
Two F-rated golf courses to reopen after rest and rehabilitation

By Staff Report

Two F-rated executive golf courses in The Villages are slated to reopen after rest and rehabilitation.

Redfish Run Executive Golf Course will reopen Wednesday, May 15. Bonita Pass Executive Course will reopen Wednesday, May 29.

Both courses earned F ratings in a recent report card assessing the status of the golf courses in The Villages. You can see the entire report card, issued last month, at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet

Both courses opened in 2009. The responsibility for the care of the courses falls under the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

