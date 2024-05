After living in The Villagers for eight years, David Kraemer, of the Village of Osceola Hills, made his first hole-in-one.

He scored the lucky ace on Thursday, May 2 on the first hole at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

“As you can see, he was very happy and proud to have gotten this,” said his friend, Greg Arpin.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com