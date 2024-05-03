Villagers don’t have gates but the Morse family does

To the Editor:

When I moved here in 2010, I was told The Villages was not a “gated community.” Instead. this was a “traffic controlled” community. And that is what it is.

Whomever told you or any resident this was a gated community, was wrong. The only “gated” areas are where the heirs of Mr. Schwartz live. Theirs is gated!

Mr. Schwartz, I have been told, would walk around and talk to the residents. He took the time to find out what the problems were, and how to fix them. The Villages has gotten so big, his family members here now can’t or won’t talk to the residents (unless the residents are praising them)!

This is my take on the situation!

Susan Deaver

Village of Country Club Hills